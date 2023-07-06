Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.41) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.25) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 955 ($12.12) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.23) to GBX 1,050 ($13.33) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $974.17.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

TPRKY opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Further Reading

