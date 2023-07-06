Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 40,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $221,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 34,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

