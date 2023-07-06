Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.34. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

