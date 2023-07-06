Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $691,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 0.1 %

KMX stock opened at $82.24 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,135 shares of company stock worth $17,706,163. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.