Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 538 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.0% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 34.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.67 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

