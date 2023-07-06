Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 148 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

