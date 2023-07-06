Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:TYL opened at $412.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.97. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

