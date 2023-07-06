United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.23.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $179.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18. The company has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

