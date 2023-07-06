United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in United Rentals by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

Shares of URI opened at $441.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.24 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.35 and its 200-day moving average is $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

