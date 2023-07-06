UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,242,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 631,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $298,250,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 154,307 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,776.5% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $471.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.94. The firm has a market cap of $438.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Securities cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

