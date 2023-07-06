Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $493,722 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

