Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

