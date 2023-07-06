Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $110.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $114.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

