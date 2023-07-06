Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $283.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.36 and a 200-day moving average of $245.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

