Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 23,983 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $78.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

