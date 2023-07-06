Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $204.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.