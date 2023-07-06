Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $75.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

