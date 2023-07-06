Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VIOG opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $534.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $86.64 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.