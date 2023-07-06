Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.80. The company has a market capitalization of $303.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

