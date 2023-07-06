Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

