Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

