Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $445.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.70 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. bought 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $60,353.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,341 shares of company stock worth $285,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a collection of premier assets and a focused strategy of growing its dominant positions in New York City office and retail. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also has premier assets in Chicago and San Francisco, and maintains a 32.4% interest in Alexander's, Inc (Alexander's) (NYSE: ALX), which owns six properties in the greater New York metropolitan area.

