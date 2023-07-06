Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. Wabash National had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Wabash National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $339,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

