Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.39.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

