WBH Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

