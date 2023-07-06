WBH Advisory Inc. Takes $247,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

NYSE SNA opened at $283.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $289.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

