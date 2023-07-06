Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $675,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

