Well Done LLC Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

