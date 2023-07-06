Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 21,919 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sovos Brands worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,983,000 after buying an additional 594,910 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 264,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at $2,720,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

SOVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,085 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,531. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

