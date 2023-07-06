Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $445.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $450.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

