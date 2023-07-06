Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $753,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Equifax by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $231.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

