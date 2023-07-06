Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $832,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 42.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 403,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 32,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $459.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

