Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.11% of i3 Verticals worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 163,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at i3 Verticals

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

