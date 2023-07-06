Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 590,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $523.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

