Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $3,651,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,928,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 535.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

