Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,163 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after buying an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,909 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

