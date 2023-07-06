Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $246.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

