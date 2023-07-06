Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.