Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 178 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 1,747.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter worth $806,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

