Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NVS opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $105.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

