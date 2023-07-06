Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

FI opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

