Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 591 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.