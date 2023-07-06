West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

