West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in June

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,053,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 15,525,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

West China Cement Stock Performance

Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. West China Cement has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

Get West China Cement alerts:

West China Cement Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. It sells cement under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. The company's products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.