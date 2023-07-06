West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $120,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 644,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 76.72% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $41,453.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,940.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,609 shares of company stock worth $260,506 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

