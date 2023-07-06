West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

NYSE ECL opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

