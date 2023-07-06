West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acas LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock worth $660,057,057. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.42 and a 200-day moving average of $338.90. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

