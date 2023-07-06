West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $258,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 2,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $394.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.88. The company has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

