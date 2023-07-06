West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

FCEL opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

