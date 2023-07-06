West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.2 %

Clorox stock opened at $159.94 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 275.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

